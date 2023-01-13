Birds in Bangladesh find a new lease of life in community-run sanctuaries

The village of Khariakandi in is a typical farming community. Is lush green environment also makes it an ideal habitat for different types of birds. As a result, like in other wildlife-rich areas, hunters have long been drawn here, leading to a drastic fall in the number of birds. Some residents of Khariakandi, however, decided to protect the birds from the hunters and raise public awareness to discourage hunting. Today, the village, with a human population of just 800, is now also home to thousands of birds. “With the abundance of bamboo, our village was always a popular place for different birds, as they can easily find a nest. But at some point, the number of birds fell due to hunting,” said Aynal Haque, a member of the village’s bird conservation committee. “Then, we started to send back the hunters from the village and created awareness among the villagers to stop their entry into the village.” The initiative was formalized in 2017 through the influence of a local NGO, the Bangladesh Resources Council for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK). Later on, the local government authority declared the village a sanctuary for birds. Since then, Khariakandi has earned a new name: Pakhi Bari, or Birds’ Home. The lush green environment of Khariakandi village makes it an ideal habitat for different types of birds. Image by BARCIK. The abundance of bamboo, where they can easily find a nest, has made the village a popular place for different birds. Image by Istiakh Ahmed Barson. “In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

