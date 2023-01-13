Extreme heat takes a toll on tropical countries’ economies

BISSIL, Kenya — Heat waves are on the rise globally, and countries least culpable suffer the worst effects. While temperatures continue to rise worldwide, new research published in the journal Science Advances shows that poor tropical countries bear the greatest economic brunt of increases in extreme heat, which decreases economic growth in regions where local economies are least able to adapt. The last eight years were the warmest ever recorded. This has resulted in an increase in extreme weather events, including heat waves, floods and drought. According to the research in Science Advances, titled “Globally unequal effect of extreme heat on economic growth,” the extreme temperatures witnessed are a result of human activities that emit excess carbon into the atmosphere. A vast extent of the emissions come from rich countries, which makes them primarily responsible for increases in global temperatures. Yet, the study shows, rich countries’ economies are least affected. In fact, the researchers find, extreme heat can actually increase economic growth in cold regions. “Places that are harmed most by heat waves in our data are disproportionately warm places, across the tropics [that] are also lower-income and also lower-emitting, and so you have this pattern where the people that have contributed least to climate change are the most vulnerable to it, and also where these heat waves are hitting them the hardest,” says Christopher Callahan, the lead author of the paper. Extreme temperatures take a heavy toll on the economic performance of tropical low-income countries. Based on the sampled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay