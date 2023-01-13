For Indigenous Brazilians, capital attack was ‘scenario of war’ akin to deforestation

BRASÍLIA — Since Jan. 8, the whole world has watched as Brazil gets to grips with a violent attack led by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on key government buildings in the nation’s capital. The National Congress, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Federal Court, the centers of the three branches of government, were invaded and vandalized in what appeared to be a coordinated attack that immediately drew comparisons to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of that country’s former president, Donald Trump, two years ago to the week. Many observers characterized the violence as a right-wing attack on democracy. But for Brazil’s Indigenous peoples, this “war scenario” resembled the destruction of forests and the invasions of their territories that were strongly encouraged under Bolsonaro, who has often been described as “the Trump of the south.” “This is this scenario of war when you deforest,” Célia Xakriabá, an Indigenous activist who won election to the lower house of Congress last October, told Mongabay in Brasília on the day after the attacks. “I felt it yesterday [and] seeing the [damages] today in the National Congress, in the Senate, and in the [Presidential] Palace. It is as if you had deforested, cut down the trees, cut down forests somewhere.” The morning after protesters attacked government buildings in Brazil’s capital, Mongabay spoke with Indigenous Congresswoman Célia Xakriabá, who compared the act of vandalism to forest destruction: “This is this scenario of war when you deforest.” Image by Fellipe Neiva for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

