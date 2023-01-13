'Forever chemicals' still in use in UK make-up

From BBC
Major beauty brands Urban Decay, Revolution and Inglot are selling make-up in the UK containing “forever chemicals”, BBC News has found.
These pollutants – known as PFAS – have been linked to serious health concerns including cancer.
They are not illegal in the UK but five European countries are expected to propose an EU-wide ban on Friday.
L’Oréal, which owns Urban Decay, told the BBC it was “well underway” with phasing out the chemicals.
PFAS, which stands for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, are resistant to oil and water, making them highly valuable to the make-up industry.
Historically they have been added to products to make them last longer, improve finish and preserve the colour of eyeshadows and lipsticks.
Many brands are now “PFAS-free” because of the increasing evidence of the negative environmental and health impacts from these compounds.
But a BBC News investigation into the UK cosmetics market has identified dozens of products being sold in the UK still containing these toxic chemicals.
High levels of exposure have been associated with cancer, birth defects and thyroid issues.
Research remains ongoing to determine the impacts from lower levels of exposure – such as in make-up – but scientists and politicians are concerned even at these levels because PFAS can build up in the environment.
These substances contain strong bonds which cannot be broken down naturally, so as more products are used and disposed of e.g. by washing make-up off, PFAS begin to