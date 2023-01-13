Net zero: Climate action delay will hurt economy, Tory MP’s review says

From BBC
A Conservative MP has said delaying climate action risks damaging the UK’s economic prospects, in a major review of the government’s net zero plans.
The report by Chris Skidmore says the government’s climate policies need to be more consistent and ambitious.
The UK is “falling behind” on some targets and needs a “new approach”, the report says.
It calls for 25 actions within two years, including food eco-labelling, and phasing out gas boilers by 2033.
Mr Skidmore – the Tory MP who wrote the report – was commissioned by former prime minister Liz Truss to review the government’s delivery of net zero, to ensure it was “pro-growth and pro-business”.
Some green campaign groups praised the report for focusing on the economic opportunities of net zero and urged the government to heed its recommendations.
Labour’s shadow climate secretary, Ed Miliband, said the government’s lack of “urgency and consistency” was “depriving our country of the economic opportunities climate action offers”.
And Green MP Caroline Lucas said the review itself shied away from calling for “truly transformative measures to end our dependence on dirty, dangerous fossil fuels”.
The government said the UK was leading the world on tackling climate change and developing green jobs for the future.
