Single-use plastic: Takeaways face ban in October

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A ban on some single-use plastics will come into force in England from October, the government has announced.
To tackle the growing plastic problem, takeaways, restaurants and cafes must stop using single-use plastic cutlery, plates and bowls.
Green groups welcomed the move, but said it could go further to address packaging being sent to landfill.
The British Takeaway Campaign told BBC News that businesses need more support to implement it.
Fish and chips restaurants and other takeaways will become more expensive as small companies will be forced to pass on higher costs of packaging to consumers, suggests Andrew Crook, who runs a fish and chip shop in Lancashire and is deputy chair of the British Takeaway Campaign.
England uses about 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery, mostly plastic, a year, and 721 million single-use plates, according to estimates by the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs.
“We believe in doing our bit for the environment but many small businesses are only just hanging on,” Mr Crook said.
Plastic-free packaging is more common in takeaways now, he says, but can cost 12p per item more.
In a kebab shop in London, Ibo says rising bills and fewer customers splashing out on his takeaway burgers, kebabs and chips are a worry.
“It will cost us more to change packaging. I’m not a fan of plastic myself, I wouldn’t use it if I had a choice. But how else can we package our kebabs?” he told BBC News.
<div data-component="text-block"