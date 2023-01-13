The tiger in the snow: Cameras capture abundance of life in a Himalayan refuge

KATHMANDU — During his regular patrol in the forests of Dadeldhura district in Nepal’s westernmost tip in 2020, forester Bishnu Prasad Acharya heard something strange from a temple priest. “He told me that he sees a Bengal tiger roam the dense forests in the hills now and then,” Acharya recalls. “But I didn’t believe him,” he adds. Nepal’s tigers (Panthera tigris tigris) are found in the country’s southern flood plains, ranging up to the foothills of the Chure range. The temple in Dadeldhura is located in the Mahabharat range, or the lower Himalayas, further north and even higher in elevation than the Chure range. If the priest really had seen a tiger, then, it was two mountain ranges and more than 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) in elevation removed from its known habitat. When the priest insisted it was a tiger, Adhikari approached WWF’s Terai Arc Landscape (TAL) program to request they set up camera traps in the area. The TAL program, which was already considering studying the impacts of climate change in the area, agreed, setting up 62 camera traps between March and April 2020. To the researchers’ surprise, a tiger was caught by a camera placed at an elevation of 2,511 m (8,238 ft). This was a record for Nepal, which was later shattered by another camera trap image of a tiger at 3,165 m (10,384 ft) in eastern Nepal. The highest a tiger has ever been recorded is in another Himalayan country, the tiny kingdom of Bhutan, at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay