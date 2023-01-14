Biodiversity: Fungi are 'underloved and understudied'

From BBC
“I find them absolutely stunning,” says Dr Jassy Drakulic, pointing to a fungus emerging from a log.
“There’s a whole series of stripes from browns to blacks to a pale edge.”
Mushrooms aren’t known for their ornamental value, but for this scientist they are a thing of beauty.
The plant pathologist is on a mission to spread the word that fungi need conservation just as much as plants and animals.
“They’re abundant in gardens but until you start looking for them you don’t appreciate how prevalent and how beautiful they are,” she says.
This fungus is named for its resemblance to a turkey’s tail. It belongs to the class of saprophytic fungi, which feed on dead wood, or other decaying matter, and are vital for life on earth.
“Saprophytic fungi are still very much understudied and underloved,” says Dr Drakulic.
Turkey tail fungi are a common sight on dead logs, trunks and fallen branches across the UK. But rather than springing up of their own accord, these specimens have been grown from scratch in a first for the Royal Horticultural Society.
Experts grew the fungus in the lab, then transplanted the spores into silver birch logs in the wildlife garden at Wisley Gardens, Surrey. It’s part of a drive to convince the public that fungi play an important role in ecosystems.
“There’s a lot of mycophobia towards fungi in the UK,” says