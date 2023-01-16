Fishers on Indonesia’s Batam Island suffer as mangrove cover declines

BATAM, Indonesia — “There’s no more fish,” says Abdul Ganip, holding up a mostly empty flask containing a few prawns. “It’s a quiet catch.” For decades, the 57-year-old has lived and worked as a fisherman on the Indonesian island of Batam, better known as an industrial hub and special economic zone off the eastern coast of Sumatra. He and other fishermen eked out a profit catching and selling seafood on this 715-square-kilometer (276-square-mile) island, where the mangrove habitat accounted for only 4% of the landmass as of 1990. Similar to Singapore, less than an hour by ferry to the north, the rest of Batam is paved over and even expanded with infill, the reclamation of coastal and brackish areas with sand to create new land for factories, resorts and apartment blocks. Today, mangrove covers a mere 1.5% of the island, according to the satellite-imaging web service Nusantara Atlas. Landsat imagery shows that Batam had 5,873 hectares (14,513 acres) of mangrove in 1990. Today the island only has 2,395 hectares (5,918 acres). Ganip says he experienced a decline in catch in the past two years. His bubu traps, basket-like contraptions that float on the water’s surface, used to net him 3 kilograms (nearly 7 pounds) of fish a day. Now he can barely catch half a kilogram. His earnings have dropped from 250,000 rupiah ($16) a day to barely 50,000 rupiah ($3). Awang Gafar, 67, collects shrimp at the south end of Batam. In the 1980s, he says, those waters easily…This article was originally published on Mongabay

