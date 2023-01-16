Q&A: Climatologist Carlos Nobre’s dream of an Amazon Institute of Technology

His goal is to transform the heart of the Amazon into a cutting-edge science production hub by connecting technical expertise and Native peoples’ knowledge. If he were not the project’s mastermind, this effort would sound impossible in a region that is increasingly degraded and taken over by environmental crime. But Carlos Nobre — one of the greatest experts on climate change in Brazil and a major researcher of forest matters — is focused on turning this old dream into reality. Three decades ago, Nobre projected that the Amazon would undergo a savannization process if deforestation kept its fast pace, and today he is considered a pioneer in his field of study. While the scientist’s predictions have turned into an unfortunate prophecy come true, he does not lose hope of seeing a radical change in the process of destruction, which is increasingly close to being irreversible. In the same year that he became the second Brazilian member of the Royal Society — the oldest scientific society in the world — Nobre also launched a draft project for the groundbreaking Amazon Institute of Technology (AmIT), a Pan-Amazonian research and education center inspired by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and focused on the development of a new bioeconomy. At 71, Nobre is optimistic about the future of the world’s largest rainforest. He believes that, with the right environmental policies, Brazil can reach zero deforestation within a few years, be one of the first major emitters to meet the goals of the Paris…This article was originally published on Mongabay

