At a rubber plantation in Liberia, history repeats in a fight over land

In a small room at a safe house owned by a human rights group in rural Liberia, away from prying eyes and passing ears, Decontee explains why she quit her job on the Salala plantation. It was hard work, setting out at 5:30 in the morning every day to trek through the rows of tall rubber trees, stopping at each one to collect milky sap that oozed from their trunks into small plastic cups. But her job with the Salala Rubber Corporation paid — not much, just $15 a month, but enough to feed her two young children and elderly father. Some days, instead of carrying her full bucket of latex the long way back to the weighing area at the end of her shift, she'd take a short cut by swimming across a river that cut through the plantation. It was scary; in the rainy season the current was fast and the water deep, but it was better than being late for the day's rubber weigh-in. One payday, her supervisor made a proposal. If she wanted, he said, he could give her a raise, adding an extra $5 a month onto her salary. But there was a catch. She had to visit the "green building" with him first. Decontee and all the other women working at Salala knew exactly what the "green building" was. It was a term for the quiet parts of the plantation where managers could have sex with them without being caught. Frightened but also angry,…

