Corruption scandal in Thai parks agency has far-reaching impacts, activists say

BANGKOK — A graft scandal involving the head of Thailand’s national parks department has raised questions about the effects of institutional corruption in the agencies charged with protecting the country’s biodiversity. Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), was arrested on Dec. 27 in a joint operation of the anticorruption police, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Officers found 4.94 million baht (about $150,000) in 16 envelopes and gift boxes in his office, which he’d allegedly extorted from officials from the forest reservation units under his control. While the arrest shocked the public, for Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, a senior forestry officer who gave the bait envelope that resulted in the arrest, it had been a long time coming. “I received complaints from many of our personnel right after the new director came to office in February 2022, that he demanded money from them to secure their job positions,” Chaiwat said at an interview with multiple outlets, including Mongabay. “Those who refused to pay would be removed and sent away. Some started selling their belongings or looking for loans to meet this demand.” Chaiwat said he saw many of his staff members fall into despair, and not only because of their personal finances. “A cut was also demanded from the budget allocated to their units, followed by monthly payments to the director until they barely had enough money to work for the forest.” He said that the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

