How much of Bangladesh’s protected forests are really protected?

DHAKA — On July 20 last year, representatives from 11 NGOs held a joint protest against a government decision to establish a FIFA-funded training facility inside a reserved forest. The previous month, the government had de-reserved an 8-hectare (20-acre) plot of land inside the Khuniya Palong reserved forest in the district of Cox’s Bazar, and on July 4 and transferred it to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the planned “center of excellence.” The proposed training facility will cost around $3.6 million and include two standard-sized soccer fields, a four-story dormitory, and medical facilities. Its construction, the conservationists and activists warned, would lead to the clearing of at least 30,000 trees in the reserved forest that’s home to endangered Asian elephants and other wildlife. Officials rebuffed the protest, with Md. Sarwar Alam, the divisional forest officer (DFO) for the region, saying the land was awarded “as per the instruction of government high ups.” In the months since then, there’s been no other response from the government, even as Bangladeshi conservationists and environmental activists continue to press FIFA not to fund the training center. “We have informed FIFA about this. We welcome the funding but not in our reserve forest. They can do it elsewhere,” said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA). Cox’s Bazar reserve forest faces a grave risk of peril due to the high level of human interventions following the Rohingya influx. Image by Mahadi Al Hasnat. Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay