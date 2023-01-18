‘Sustainable livelihoods go a long way’: Q&A with pangolin expert Tulshi Suwal

KATHMANDU — When Tulshi Laxmi Suwal was a student in the zoology department at Tribhuvan University in Nepal, she looked through an encyclopedia in search of interesting animals for her dissertation. That’s when she came across a scaly anteater. Pangolins immediately caught her attention. The more she read about these small mammals, the more she wanted to study them, especially after she discovered that two pangolin species were found in Nepal: the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) and the Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata). But convincing her professors to allow her to study this nocturnal animal that lives in burrows wasn’t easy. According to them, she would never find a live pangolin. Doing so would require her to visit habitats at night, and as a woman, it would be almost impossible for her to do so, they said. However, she persevered. Despite the paucity of previous studies and data on the animal, which are often mistaken for reptiles because of their scales, she not only completed her dissertation on pangolins in the region, but recently completed her Ph.D. studying what’s become known as the “most trafficked mammals in the world.” Now a member of the pangolin specialist group at the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, Suwal has studied different aspects of pangolin conservation in Nepal extensively. Due to high demand for their meat and scales in China and other Asian nations, for consumption and for use in traditional medicine, all eight species of pangolin found in the world today are threatened,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

