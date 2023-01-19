Climate change: Invest in technology that removes CO2 – report

From BBC
Technology to remove the planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 from our atmosphere must be urgently ramped up, leading climate experts say in a new report.
Scientists say big cuts in CO2 emissions won’t be enough to limit global warming.
And nature alone will not remove enough of it from the air.
CO2 is the most important gas warming the planet, and is emitted when fossil fuels such as gas and oil are burnt.
“To limit warming to 2C or lower, we need to accelerate emissions reductions. But the findings of this report are clear: we also need to increase carbon removal too,” says lead author Dr Steve Smith from Oxford University. “Many new methods are emerging with potential.”
There’s consensus among scientists that the world is warming primarily because emissions of CO2 (estimated at 33 billion tonnes in 2021) far exceed the amount that is being removed (this report suggests two billion tonnes a year).
Until emissions and removals are balanced – so called “net-zero” – global temperatures are predicted to rise.
But getting there won’t be easy. The latest UN climate reports say to fully achieve “net zero” there will need to be some CO2 removal, so called “negative emissions”, to compensate for sectors that can’t easily decarbonise.
Currently almost all of the world’s CO2 removal occurs through natural processes. That’s primarily plants and trees taking in CO2 from the air, and the soil absorbing and storing it.
But there are limits to how