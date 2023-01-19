Dartmoor wild camping agreement reached

From BBC
Landowners have agreed to let people “wild camp” on most of Dartmoor without permission, days after the High Court placed restrictions on the practice.
Last week the court ruled the long-held tradition of wild camping had no basis in law, after a case brought by a landowner.
There is now an agreement between Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) and most Devon moor landowners.
Landowners who have signed up will be paid an unknown sum by the park.
Right to roam campaigners called it a “stitched up deal.”
Dartmoor was the only area of England and Wales where under a local law there had been an assumed right to wild camp without the landowner’s permission.
However a High Court judge ruled last week that this was legally wrong and permission was needed.
The case had been brought by Alexander Darwall and his wife Diana, who have owned the 4,000 acres (16 sq km) on southern Dartmoor since 2013.
According to Dartmoor National Park, the agreement between landowners will come into force at 17:00 when it publishes a new map on its website. It does not create a right to wild camp – it is a private arrangement and will last for twelve months.
The amount landowners will be paid will be met by the DNP. The sum has not yet been agreed, and the right to wild camp could be revoked at any time.
It’s understood that the Darwalls could allow access to part of