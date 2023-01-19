Light pollution: Huge fall in stars that can be seen with naked eye

From BBC
The number of stars that people can see with the naked eye has reduced dramatically over the last decade.
The cause is “Skyglow” from artificial lighting – the brightness of that glow has increased every year since 2011.
Dr Christopher Kyba, a scientist from the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, told the BBC: “Our view of the stars is disappearing”.
He and his colleagues published this discovery in the journal Science.
It is the conclusion of 12 years of amateur astronomers and citizen scientists going out at night to count the stars.
The change in stars’ visibility that people reported – by submitting their star counts to an online project called Globe at Night – was equivalent to an almost 10% annual increase in sky brightness every year.
That means, the scientists say, that a child born in an area where 250 stars were visible, would probably see fewer than 100 stars in the same location 18 years later.
As light pollution researchers Fabio Falchi and Salvador Bará pointed out in an expert commentary published alongside the research: “Looking at the International Space Station’s images and videos of the Earth at night, people generally are struck by the ‘beauty’ of city lights, as if they were lights on a Christmas tree.
“They do not perceive that these are images of pollution. It is like admiring the beauty of the rainbow colours that gasoline produces in
