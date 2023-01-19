‘One of our greatest climate solutions’: Q&A with the U.S. National Agroforestry Center’s new director

The new director of the U.S. National Agroforestry Center (NAC) received her doctorate in plant physiological ecology/ecosystem ecology and a Master’s in forest science from Yale University, and joined the Forest Service in 2016 as the national program lead for bioclimatology and climate change research. In 2000 she also served as acting director of the NAC. Anne Marsh has more than 25 years of experience in ecological research and science synthesis, and has worked with a variety of farmers, agricultural organizations, and government agencies to support sustainable agriculture and forestry. This experience and expertise will be useful to the NAC’s partnering with non-governmental organizations to train farmers in agroforestry techniques. Recently, the USDA announced a $60+ million investment from the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding program to support agroforestry training. Under Marsh’s leadership, the NAC will support this effort by increasing the visibility of agroforestry opportunities for farmers. “The Center will also develop new decision-making tools for technical support staff and farmers, and provide training to USDA staff and a growing number of non-federal partners to increase the delivery of agroforestry-related services,” Marsh says. In an interview conducted via email, Marsh shares her vision for promoting and supporting agroforestry in the U.S., and what that means for landowners, farmers (whom she generally refers to as ‘producers’), and climate change. Pecan trees provide moisture and shade to rows of cotton in an alley cropping system in Milton, Florida, 2003. Photo by Jim Robinson for USDA-NRCS. Mongabay: How did you get involved…This article was originally published on Mongabay

