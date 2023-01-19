The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
It’s a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as “baby number two” that could help to decarbonise some of Australia’s heaviest industries.
The test rig is large – it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) say they have successfully modified a conventional diesel engine to use a mix of hydrogen and a small amount of diesel, claiming their patented technology has cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 85%.
It’s the work of Prof Shawn Kook and his team at the university’s School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.
“The interest in converting an existing diesel engine into a clean-burning hydrogen engine is extremely high,” Prof Kook tells the BBC at his laboratory in Sydney. Enquiries have come from Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Japan and China.
“We mount the hydrogen direct injection system into existing diesel engines, which can be applied to any conventional engine,” he adds.
What makes their system unique, according to Prof Kook, is the way it mixes the hydrogen and diesel and then introduces it to the engine cylinder for combustion.
Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen does not produce CO2 when burnt, so it has long been seen as a greener fuel source.
About 90% of fuel in the UNSW hybrid diesel engine is hydrogen but it must be applied in a carefully
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Light pollution: Huge fall in stars that can be seen with naked eye
-
Invasive rats topple ecological domino that affects reef fish behavior
-
Violence in Brazil’s Amazon are also crimes against humanity, lawyers tell international court
-
‘One of our greatest climate solutions’: Q&A with the U.S. National Agroforestry Center’s new director