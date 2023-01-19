Violence in Brazil’s Amazon are also crimes against humanity, lawyers tell international court

On the morning of May 24, 2017, police and military carried out an operation in the Santa Lúcia farm in Brazil’s northern Amazon state of Pará, killing 10 unarmed rural land users. Witnesses say the men and women were killed while trying to take shelter and hide in the rain. The police say they were following court orders to clear the area. Even though the Public Prosecutor’s Office initially charged 13 police officers for their alleged role in the massacre, the officers were only temporarily arrested and then released. The criminal investigation lasted five years before it closed, but it never concluded who was the mastermind who ordered the killings. This is but one example of the violent crimes that have occurred in the Brazilian Amazon over the years, listed in the online evidence platform created by Greenpeace Brasil, Climate Counsel, a legal advisory firm, and Observatório do Clima, a network of civil society organizations. In November, the three presented this information to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, and co-filed a communication pressing the court to investigate an organized network of politicians, law enforcement and business executives, who they suspect have for years been systematically attacking Indigenous communities and rural workers in the Brazilian Amazon. Indigenous leader Maria Taant was run over and killed in 2021. To date, there hasn’t been an investigation into her death. Image courtesy of Amazon Watch. After over five years of research, the three organizations found that over the past 10 years,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

