Ecotourism and education: Win-win solution for Pantanal jaguars and ranchers

Examining the torn remains of a calf, Paul Raad saw evidence of a jaguar attack. Most big cats grip the throat to bring down their prey, but jaguars prefer to bite the nape, he said as he placed a camera trap next to the carcass. “It’s like a detective job. Every time a cow is killed, I check the body,” the veterinarian and conservationist told Mongabay. “If it’s from a jaguar, I’ll put a camera trap there.” Camera traps are used to identify and monitor jaguars. Understanding predator-prey dynamics can help create solutions to protect the jaguar population in the Brazilian Pantanal while also assisting the pantaneiros (Pantanal cattle farmers), who struggle to protect their livelihoods. Thanks to Panthera biologist Raissa Sepulvida, veterinarian Paul Raad sets up dozens of camera traps over a 30,000 hectare (74,131 acres) region that allow them to monitor and identify the jaguar population in the region. Photo courtesy of the Jaguar Identification Project. Four-fifths of the Pantanal’s vast wetland is divided into unfenced private ranches where cattle roam freely in the same habitat as the jaguars. The overlap means jaguars inevitably hunt cattle, which make up nearly a third of their diet, a 2010 study found. It causes economic losses for local farmers and can consequently prompt retaliatory jaguar culls. “There’s a historical conflict between the ranchers and the jaguars — it’s a real problem,” Fernando Tortato, conservation scientist for Panthera, a global wild cat conservation organization, told Mongabay by video call. “All the ranchers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

