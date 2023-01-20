Glass bottles excluded from deposit return plans

From BBC
The government’s latest plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been criticised for excluding glass bottles.
The scheme due to be introduced in 2025 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will cover plastic bottles and cans.
According to the proposals supermarkets will host “reverse vending machines” where bottles are returned for money.
The government says the UK uses more than 20 billion bottles and cans each year, many of which end up in landfill.
“This will provide a simple and effective system across the country that helps people reduce litter and recycle more easily, even when on the move,” according to environment minister Rebecca Pow.
Waste management is a devolved matter but Westminster, the Welsh government and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland are working together on the plans.
Westminster has decided that glass bottles will be excluded from the deposit return scheme in England and Northern Ireland. It says including them made the scheme too complex and they will instead by covered by the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme (in England and NI) which gives manufacturers targets to recycle them. That contrasts with the decision of the national governments in Scotland and Wales to include glass.
“At the final hurdle, this government bottled it and excluded glass from the scheme”, says Megan Randles from Greenpeace UK.
“In what kind of world is collecting glass drinks containers not an essential part of a system designed to collect