Murders of 2 Pataxó leaders prompt Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to launch crisis office

The escalation of violence in Brazil’s northeastern region with the murders of two young Pataxó Indigenous leaders this week triggered the newly created Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to set up a crisis office to monitor land conflicts in the region. On Jan. 17, 17-year-old Nawir Brito de Jesus and 25-year-old Samuel Cristiano do Amor Divino were shot dead in the district of São João do Monte, between the towns of Itabela and Itamaraju, in Bahia state, according to the state’s civil police. “It is unacceptable that Indigenous people continue to be persecuted and threatened within their own territories. This crime cannot go unpunished,” Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara said in a news release. She said the ministry will work with the Ministry of Justice and other entities, including the country’s Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, the Federal Public Ministry and authorities in Bahia “to guarantee the rigorous investigation and punishment of the criminals, besides, of course, the protection of the Pataxó people.” The crimes occurred when the two Indigenous leaders were returning on a motorcycle to the Condessa farm, a resettlement established earlier in the month amid ownership disputes in the region, the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI), an advocacy group affiliated with the Catholic Church, said in a news release. The rural property, CIMI said, is located within the limits of the Barra Velha Indigenous Territory, an area recognized in 2008 as being traditionally occupied by the Pataxó people but has awaited full demarcation since then. 17-year-old Nawir Brito de…This article was originally published on Mongabay

