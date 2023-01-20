Shellfish deaths possibly caused by new disease – report

From BBC
Published48 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A disease or parasite new to UK waters may have caused the deaths of thousands of shellfish along the North East and North Yorkshire coast, a report said.
A panel of 12 experts found it was “about as likely as not” a new pathogen caused the die-off in late 2021.
They said it was “very unlikely” regular dredging of the River Tees caused it, while capital dredging was “exceptionally unlikely”.
They also ruled out the chemical pyridine as “very unlikely”.
And an algal bloom was “unlikely” to be the cause, however, current data, they said, “cannot be definitive”.
The government previously blamed harmful algae, while fishers commissioned a report which suggested it was due to pyridine, an industrial chemical.
That previous academic research, backed by the fishing industry, had suggested the deaths could have been caused by the chemical, possibly from dredging in the mouth of the River Tees to maintain channels for port traffic.
The mass die-off of marine life on 40 miles (70km) of coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby saw crustaceans washed ashore between October and December 2021, with dying creatures “twitching” and displaying lethargic behaviour.
Although there was no direct evidence of a disease or parasite, the new report added that theory would explain this movement in the shellfish.
But it said it was possible a combination of factors – rather than one considered by the panel – could have led to the “unusual” deaths.
The panel was established