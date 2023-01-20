Study aims to unmask fishing vessels, and owners, obscured by loopholes

New research has generated a comprehensive system for tracking and monitoring fishing vessels — from the moment they disembark from the shipyard to their eventual dismantlement at a ship graveyard — which can help determine possible instances of unlawful fishing. Published in Science Advances, the new study fuses a decade’s worth of satellite vessel tracking data with identification information from more than 40 public registries to generate a first-of-its-kind global assessment of fishing compliance, foreign ownership of vessels, and reflagging — the process of ships changing their flags from one country to another, often without a legitimate reason. Researchers from vessel transparency platform Global Fishing Watch (GFW), Duke University, and the Stockholm Resilience Centre found that nearly 20% of fishing vessels operating on the high seas — that is, areas beyond any individual country’s jurisdiction — were likely unregulated or unauthorized, and that most of this vessel activity was concentrated in the southwest Atlantic Ocean and the western Indian Ocean. Moreover, the researchers found that many vessels frequently changed identity, possibly to avoid detection. According to the study, most reflagging happens on foreign-owned vessels in ports in East Asia, West Africa and Eastern Europe. Four ports, in particular, had the highest level of reflagging activity: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Spain’s Canary Islands; Busan in South Korea; Zhoushan in China; and Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. It also determined that of 116 flag states taking part in reflagging, 20% of these states were responsible for about 80% of the activity. While…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay