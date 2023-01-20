Venezuela’s oil spill crisis reached new heights in 2022: report

Venezuela sits on one of the largest deposits of proven crude oil and natural gas reserves in the world. For decades, it’s been the backbone, if not the lifeline, of the national economy. But the country also has a terrible track record of oil spills, with aging infrastructure and weak regulations resulting in near-continual environmental disaster. Last year was no different. A new report from the Observatory of Political Ecology of Venezuela says the country experienced a rise in oil spills and gas leaks in 2022, with no sign of government action to address what has become an endemic problem in oil-producing states. “There are more and more reports of spills,” said Elsa Rodríguez, a member of the observatory. “There’s been a kind of collapse of the oil industry.” There were at least 86 oil spills and gas leaks in Venezuela last year, up from 77 spills in 2021, the report said. Spills are often the result of pipelines and storage containers that rarely receive routine checkups, let alone repairs. Many oil refineries and storage facilities in the country are located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from protected areas, according to a separate USAID analysis. Sometimes, they’re less than 10 km (6.2 mi) away. And when leaks happen, it can be days or even weeks until a cleanup effort is carried out. Venezuela is home to 3,409 marine species, according to UNESCO’s Ocean Biodiversity Information System, with oil spills being one of the primary threats against them. Oil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

