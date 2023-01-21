Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights.
It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner’s permission.
Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with landowners to pay them to let wild camping take place.
Landowners said this would help to protect the land, but environmental groups argue it restricts access.
Environmental activist organisation Right to Roam, which organised the march, estimated 2,000 people took part.
The walk, which stretched for nearly a mile, went from the picturesque village of Cornwood up to the top of Stall Moor, which is owned by Mr and Mrs Darwall, who brought the original case against the park authority.
Many of the protesters were local, coming from Plymouth and other parts of Devon, but some travelled from as far as Essex and the Midlands.
The ongoing disagreement has gathered national interest because Dartmoor was the only area of England and Wales where under a local law there had been an assumed right to wild camp without the landowner’s permission.
Protesters – a mixture of families, young people and older couples – have told the BBC wild camping brings them significant mental and physical benefits.
Julian Adams, who came over from the Isle of Wight, said: “All my childhood was spent here wandering around Dartmoor – it seemed a free, wild