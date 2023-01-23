EU demand for frogs’ legs raises risks of local extinctions, experts warn

Each year, the European Union imports an estimated 4,000 metric tons of frogs’ legs. That sum is the equivalent of around 200 million frogs killed to feed demand, the majority of which are caught in the wild as part of a trade that’s unregulated and unsustainable, according to a group of conservationists and researchers. In their recent paper, published in the journal Conservation, they underline that this trade is increasing the risk of local and regional frog extinctions in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey and Albania, the main source countries for the EU market. Between 2011 and 2020, the EU imported 40,700 metric tons of frogs’ legs, equating to between 814 million and 2 billion frogs; Indonesia accounted for more than 70% of that trade. This makes the EU the largest importer of frogs’ legs originating from wild-caught species in the world. A previous DNA analysis of frogs’ legs on the French market indicated that misidentification of species is common and that the previously exploited giant Javan frog (Limnonectes macrodon) had almost vanished from the trade. “Our conclusion is that probably because it’s so highly marketable, then it’s probably also declining in the wild,” Altherr said. Image by W.A. Djatmiko via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Amid a global decline of biodiversity, this trade is likely heavily involved in reducing populations of amphibians in source countries and is linked to increasing uses of pesticides due to the loss of ecosystem services provided by wild species, according to Sandra Altherr,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

