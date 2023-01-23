For Tanzania’s traditional beekeepers, modern hives just don’t buzz

Tanzania is Africa’s second-biggest producer of honey, and to get it to the next level, the country’s government and aid agencies want beekeepers to adopt hanging-frame beehive designs to increase their production and income. But beekeepers have been reluctant to abandon their traditional hives made from hollow logs. What do they know that the technical experts don’t? The latter are promoting hanging frame beehives, a design originating in Europe in the 1800s. These are rectangular hives made out of fast-growing commercial timber species like cypress and pine, into which removable wood frames are slotted that hold the honeycombs. Traditional hives across East Africa are made from hollowed-out logs or bark peeled from living trees to maintain a cylindrical shape. For a study published recently in Tropical Conservation Science, researchers from the University of Dar es Salaam’s Institute of Resource Assessment interviewed 74 beekeepers from four villages in the semiarid Chemba district of Dodoma, in central Tanzania, about their use of hives. Just six of them used modern hives exclusively. Twenty-four used a combination of modern and traditional hives, and 44 respondents relied entirely on traditional log hives. Log hives in Chemba are mostly made from acacia trees cut down outside of community forest protected areas, putting additional pressure on woodlands that are already highly degraded from charcoal production, the study says. A log hive in Umalila, in Tanzania’s Southern Highlands. Image by Paul Latham via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0) In the semiarid Chemba district of Dodoma, researchers interviewed beekeepers from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

