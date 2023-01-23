Rare case of rhino poaching jolts conservation community in Nepal

KATHMANDU — When residents of Nandapur village on the western fringes of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park rushed to the scene of a rhino death near the Narayani River on Jan. 20, they found a heartbreaking sight. A 14-year-old female rhino lay lifeless in a pool of blood along with her 4-year-old calf. The mother’s horn had been sawn off; the calf had yet to grow a horn. “Our post-mortem shows that the two rhinos were most likely electrocuted,” said Bijay Kumar Shrestha, a veterinarian at Chitwan National Park, home to 694 of Nepal’s 752 greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis). A greater one-horned rhino inside Chitwan National Park. Image by Jonas Gratzer for Mongabay. “This is the first time in living memory that we’ve seen poachers kill rhinos in such a way,” he told Mongabay. “In the past, poachers would open fire at rhinos and security forces would hear the sound. But there’s no sound produced when the rhinos are electrocuted.” Officials said they had so far only seen rhinos accidentally zapped by electrified fences put up by residents living near the park to fend off animals such as wild boars and monkeys. When such deaths were reported, the horn would be intact. But this time around, the rhino and its calf were deliberately electrocuted to extract the adult rhino’s horn, Shrestha said. In the past five years, 165 rhinos in and around Chitwan have died. Of these, only six were killed by poachers. In fact, Nepal received international accolades for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

