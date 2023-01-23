The ancient trees at the heart of a case against the Crown

From BBC
A small indigenous community is fighting a historic land rights claim in Canada – and they are using ancient trees and famed British explorer Captain Cook’s journal to help make their case.
Wearing her red cedar hat and with a microphone in hand, Mellissa Jack stood in front of the British Columbia Supreme Court on a warm autumn day with a message.
“We have proven who we are, where we come from, and we are not going anywhere,” she called out, to cheers from a gathered crowd.
In September 2022 Ms Jack and about 100 others had travelled from all over the province of British Columbia (BC) to be together outside the court as hearings in a closely-watched land rights case being fought by their indigenous community – Nuchatlaht First Nation – were drawing to a close.
The Nuchatlaht case not only has significance for Ms Jack and her people, but is being watched for its potential impact on indigenous land claims in Canada and what it means for the provincial government’s commitment to reconciliation.
As one expert put it, the decision could be “the first tile in the Aboriginal rights game of dominos”.
And to help win their case, the Nachatlaht are using a unique piece of evidence that they say is not only a part of their cultural heritage, but also an important living artefact that must be cared for to restore a damaged land.
The Nuchatlaht filed the lawsuit against the province in 2017 claiming rights and titles of approximately