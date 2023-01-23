‘We lost the biggest ally’: Nelly Marubo on her friend Bruno Pereira’s legacy

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — This autumn, Mongabay had the opportunity to interview Nelly Marubo, friend and colleague of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who was brutally murdered in the Brazilian Amazon in June 2022, along with British journalist Dom Phillips. Nelly is one of a new generation of Indigenous anthropologists, born in the forest but educated to university level. This interview was a chance to get a sense of who Pereira was from an Indigenous point of view and how he was perceived by the Indigenous people in the area where he was killed. Born in the Javari Valley, Marubo says she had been a friend and colleague of Pereira since they met in 2010 when he started working in the region. In this video interview, she tells us how she was surprised to meet Pereira in Atalaia do Norte the day before his murder — and how desperate she was after learning the news of his disappearance — as she was aware of the threats and persecution he was facing in the region. “I told him that he couldn’t be there,” Nelly tells Mongabay during her visit to the UK as part of the project “Amplifying Amerindian Voices,” supported by the impact fund from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. “We knew something was going to happen. But we didn’t know in what way.” In tears, Nelly describes the terrible desperation she felt when she was told, “Bruno didn’t arrive,” and she received no response from him. “We thought…This article was originally published on Mongabay

