‘Your tiger killed my cattle’: As big cats thrive in Bhutan, farmers struggle

The village of Rukubji, in Bhutan’s central Wangdue Phodrang district, lies in a valley at the intersection of three rivers, its surrounding hillsides scattered with yak herder tents or swathed in forest. In October 2022, a camera trap set just outside the village recorded a female tiger and her two cubs prowling among the pine trees. Like many areas of Bhutan, the region seems to have experienced an increase in the big cats. But while the presence of breeding apex predators might sound like good biodiversity news, it’s not so simple for the people living alongside them. Tigers are endangered, their numbers having fallen from a possible 100,000 a century ago to 3,200 in 2010, when they became the subjects of one of the world’s most ambitious conservation targets. TX2, as it became known, was the shared goal of 13 governments of tiger-range countries to double the global tiger population to 6,000 by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger. Though the target wasn’t met, the global population is now estimated at an average of 4,500 individuals. Bhutan’s first tiger survey in 2014-15 estimated 103 individuals. The second survey, due to be published in early 2023, will show an increase, says Tshering Tempa of the Bhutan Tiger Center (BTC), part of the Department of Forests and Park Services. The village of Rukubji lies in a valley at the intersection of three rivers, and its surrounding hillsides are scattered with yak herder tents or swathed in forest. Image by Terry Feuerborn via…This article was originally published on Mongabay

