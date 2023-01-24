Proximity to humans both boon and bane for Egyptian vultures in Nepal’s Pokhara

KATHMANDU — When residents of Pokhara Valley in western Nepal spot Egyptian vultures nesting on cliffs and trees, they sometimes misidentify them as crows and shoo them away. Sometimes they also destroy their nests, believing the birds bring bad luck. But Neophron percnopterus, listed as endangered by the IUCN, the global conservation authority, still builds its nests relatively close to human settlements, and is likely do so due to the availability of food, suggests a study on the species recently published in the Journal of Raptor Research. Proximity to humans comes with advantages and disadvantages for vultures, says study lead author Sandesh Gurung, from Nepali conservation research NGO Himalayan Nature. As part of the study, Gurung, a resident of Pokhara, and his team observed previously identified potential nesting areas in the Pokhara Valley, home to all nine of the vultures found in South Asia and 470 species of birds. From 2012 to 2018, the team monitored these nesting sites during the breeding (March 1-15) and nest-building (May 5-20) seasons between 2012 and 2018. During the study, the team found and monitored 21 occupied nests, 15 of which were occupied during the entire period of the study. The team found that Egyptian vultures favored small cliffs near human settlements. They posit that the Egyptian vulture may have done so to avoid competing with other birds such as the rock eagle-owl (Bubo bengalensis), house crow (Corvus splendens), and large-billed crow (C. macrorhynchos) that also breed on cliffs. The authors also suggest that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay