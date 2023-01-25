Can these rocks really power light bulbs? No, say the experts

From BBC
Videos said to show that rocks found in Africa can produce electricity have been viewed millions of times online.
Some social media users are claiming they could be the answer to the continent’s energy problems.
That’s a big claim, so we’ve shown the footage to experts who’ve explained to us why such properties are highly unlikely.
One of the most widely shared videos appears to show electric sparks flying between two rocks as they come into contact.
It was shared by, among others, South African businessman Daniel Marven, who has over 800,000 followers. His tweet has now been viewed over two million times.
Another Twitter user commented on Mr Marven’s post with a different video of a man apparently illuminating an LED light bulb by touching wires connecting it to a small piece of rock.
Marven also posted this video a few hours later, garnering more than a million views.
Both videos were picked up and used in a thread by popular Twitter page, African Archives. This went viral, with over 35 million views.
In the footage of a man shown lighting up an electric bulb apparently using a rock, a voice can be heard speaking Swahili with an accent from the DR Congo.
With the video of the two flashing rocks, a reverse image search reveals that this previously appeared on the Facebook page of the Mohamed