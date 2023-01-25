Yanomami health disaster prompts outrage as Lula vows to tackle crisis

At least 570 Indigenous Yanomami infants have died over the past four years from treatable diseases such as diarrhea and malaria, an average of three every week, highlighting the ongoing plight of one of Brazil’s most persecuted peoples. The figures were published by environmental news outlet Sumaúma, showing a 29% increase in deaths of children under 5 years old compared to the previous four years. Alongside the data, Sumaúma also published photos of malnourished Yanomami children, shared by sources whose names weren’t revealed for safety reasons. The report also found that six out of 10 Yanomami children under the age of 5 are malnourished, and in 2022, six children less than a year old died from causes typically preventable with access to health services or medicine. Experts say the true figures are likely much higher. “Deaths and cases are underreported,” Fiona Watson, director of research and advocacy at Survival International, an NGO that champions Indigenous rights, told Mongabay by phone. “The number of deaths and cases of malaria and malnutrition will be much more,” added Watson, who has actively campaigned to raise awareness about the Yanomami crisis. The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) published a picture of a malnourished child to call attention to the health crisis in the Yanomami territory. The Yanomami Indigenous Territory straddles in the Northern Amazon Rainforest, between the states of Roraima and Amazonas, with an adjoining section in neighboring Venezuela. Brazil’s newly inaugurated president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, visited Yanomami representatives in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

