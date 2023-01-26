Banned but abundant, gillnets pose main threat to Bangladesh’s river dolphins

The indiscriminate use of gillnets by fishers in Bangladesh has become a major threat to the two freshwater dolphin species found there: the Ganga River dolphin (Platanista gangetica) and the Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris). Both species, listed as threatened by the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, are found in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. Bangladesh is home to around 2,000 Ganga River dolphins and 6,000 Irrawaddy dolphins. Known locally as shushuk, the Ganga River dolphin is a purely freshwater species that was once abundant in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli-Sangu river systems that run between Nepal, India and Bangladesh. But the dolphin is disappearing from much of its range for several reasons, including the widespread use of gillnets, habitat loss, and pollution. Known locally as shushuk, the Ganga River dolphin is disappearing from much of its range for several reasons, including the widespread use of gillnets, habitat loss, and pollution. Image by Sarowar Alam Dipu. A 2020 publication by the IUCN identifies entanglement in large- and small-mesh gillnets as a major threat to this endangered species in Bangladesh. Research published in 2022 cited United Nations Development Programme data showing that 130 Ganga River dolphins were killed in Bangladesh between 2007 and 2016, mostly from fishing nets or boat propellers. The widespread use of gillnets means dolphins face a high risk of becoming entangled when they surface to breathe, said Monirul H. Khan, a zoology professor at Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka. “It becomes impossible for them to avoid the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

