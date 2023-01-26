Government green heating scheme off to slow start

From BBC
A major new grant scheme to replace gas boilers in England and Wales has got off to a slow start, government figures released on Thursday show.
Under The Boiler Upgrade Scheme households can apply for vouchers to help them switch to a heat pump.
The government aims to give out 30,000 vouchers annually but only managed 9,888 between the scheme’s launch in May and the end of the year.
The government told the BBC it was on track to meet its targets.
Switching to heat pumps helps lower heating emissions and therefore will help the UK meet its climate targets.
Since May last year households across England and Wales have been able to apply for a £5,000 voucher to replace their boiler with a more environmentally-friendly heating system.
The government set aside £450m for this scheme, and said it would fund 90,000 pumps over three years.
Based on new figures released on Thursday, at the current rate, by March 2025 when the scheme is due to end only 42,000 vouchers would be issued.
A spokesperson for the UK’s Climate Change Committee, the government’s advisory group on climate, told the BBC that although the number of retrofits is broadly in line with their models “the government could increase uptake of Boiler Upgrade Scheme, specifically by raising public awareness and providing further funding”.
A government spokesperson told the BBC that it has recently launched a targeted marketing campaign to increase public awareness in the scheme.
