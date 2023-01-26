Illegal road found in Yanomami land accelerates destruction

On Dec. 5, a flight over the Yanomami Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s northern Amazon showed the Greenpeace and Brazilian NGO Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA) members on board an illegal road, already 150 kilometers (93 miles) long, and four hydraulic excavators nearby. “The road is the road to chaos. It will turn the Yanomami Indigenous land into a complete hell,” said Danicley de Aguiar, Greenpeace Brazil’s Amazon forest campaigner, who was on the flight. De Aguiar said the road was built by illegal gold miners, known as garimpeiros, and while they have been active in the area for the past 50 years, the road’s presence in an Indigenous reserve where there shouldn’t be roads means the miners will now have much easier access to the area. Additionally, their use of heavy machinery like hydraulic excavators now means their destructive potential increases by 10-15 times. Illegal road on Yanomami territory, state of Roraima. Image courtesy of Greenpeace. “It’s definitely [happening] with a speed that has never been seen before, which suggests that whoever built it has plenty of money, plenty of capital to invest in this activity,” said de Aguiar. “An excavator like this in Brazil … can cost an average of $700,000 reais ($136,000).” He told Mongabay that while the illegal mining activities are usually run by people with few opportunities, as well as by politicians and people with a lot of capital, what has made the situation more complicated is the presence of organized crime and narco-trafficking groups operating in a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

