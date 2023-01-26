In wake of ‘natural’ disasters, not reducing biodiversity loss is a big missed opportunity (commentary)

Floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires – a changing climate is bringing with it ever more frequent and destructive so-called “natural” disasters, often impacting the most vulnerable areas and communities of the world. Amidst these rising impacts, the role of nature is too often framed as “creating” such events. Yet, as both science and traditional knowledge attest, nature is not only our best defense against climate-related hazards, it is also a bountiful source of benefits and advantages for reducing and managing risks – but only if we repay it with nature-positive actions. The recent floods in Pakistan affected more than 33 million people, yet the economic damages, estimated to total roughly US$40 billion, pale in comparison to the potential benefits that nature-based solutions could unlock. These benefits are not limited to reducing disaster risk, but also generate a range of new opportunities for economies, livelihoods, and human wellbeing. Capybaras in Colombia. Image by Rhett Butler for Mongabay. Conserving mangrove forests, for example, could help prevent $80 billion in damages and protect some 18 million people from coastal flooding – which will become more frequent due to sea-level rise. Moreover, mangroves can provide 10 times such savings from disasters avoided through the benefits and opportunities they generate for communities as a natural buffer, and in generating more sustained and resilient well-being. That’s why, following the progress made at the COP15 biodiversity summit, countries must come together to fully leverage the power of nature, through both finance and nature-based solutions, to build a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

