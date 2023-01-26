Indigenous communities in Latin America decry the Mennonites’ expanding land occupation

“They bought new land and they are cutting wood where our ancestors were,” says a source in Meta, Colombia. “Us Mbya live from the forest, but here there’s barely anything left,” says an Indigenous local from Paraguay. “They cut thousands of hectares,” says a member of Kabi Habin, a beekeeping cooperative in Mexico. These testimonials have something in common. They all point to Mennonite communities as responsible for the deforestation in their territories or municipalities. Many of the people who talked to Mongabay Latam were afraid of talking publicly for fear of retaliation. Indigenous and other local populations report that extensive areas have been deforested to introduce soy, corn and sorghum in five Latin American countries: Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. Mongabay Latam, Rutas del Conflicto, from Colombia, and El Deber, from Bolivia, teamed up and investigated these cases, first with satellite images to detect recent deforestation alerts, and then through field reporting. More than 500 thousand deforestation alerts generated between January and October 2022 took the team of journalists to five critical points where they found forests logged without authorization, occupation of native community territories, land trafficking, threats and denounces that were filed years ago. The Mennonite colonies advance in ecosystems like medium semi-deciduous rainforests, floodplain forests, savannas and others that are connected to each other. By using heavy machinery, they make changes to the soil to convert the land into intensive agriculture territory. Image by Robin Canul. Different Latin American authorities have inspected the expansion of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

