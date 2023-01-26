Indigenous Kawésqar take on salmon farms in Chile’s southernmost fjords

PUERTO NATALES/PUNTA ARENAS, Chile — Pristine waters, partially covered in sea ice, reflect the early morning light while a flock of flamingos basks in the warmth of the sun near the coast. A few meters away, on the mainland, stands a huge white shed with a red roof: a factory for processing salmon, completed just a few months ago. The town of Puerto Natales, in the Magallanes and Antártica Chilena region of southern Chile, was once devoted to fishing and tourism. But in recent years it has become the operational base for the salmon industry expanding through the fjords of Kawésqar National Reserve. “After surviving genocide, surviving colonization, we are in the second part … we call it the second part of the colonization of the Kawésqar territory,” Leticia Caro, leader of the Kawésqar community group Nomades del Mar, told Mongabay. Leticia Caro, a leader of the Kawésqar community group Nomades del Mar. Image by Francesco De Augustinis. The Kawésqar are the last descendants of a population of nomadic hunter-gatherers and fishers who have inhabited this territory for around 6,000 years. According to the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art, in the 19th and 20th centuries their population shrank from around 4,000 people to 47 in 1971, and was forced to live in towns bordering the reserve. Today only a few individuals speak the Kawésqar language, but in a census carried out in 2017, 3,500 people declared themselves descendants of this ethnic group. In recent years, Kawésqar communities have learned new…This article was originally published on Mongabay

