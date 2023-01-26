Sri Lanka seeks lasting solution as human-elephant conflict takes record toll

COLOMBO — Each day, as the sun set over the horizon, Thettuwage Tennakoon and his wife would carefully climb up into their treehouse in the middle of their rice field. This elevated position was ideal for keeping watch over the crop — and for staying safe from the elephants they were guarding the crop against. But in the middle of one night late last December, a lone elephant entered Tennakoon’s rice field and attacked the treehouse, bringing it down. The elephant then attacked the couple, and despite doctors’ attempts to save their lives, the pair died of their injuries on Christmas Eve. They left behind two children who will receive 2 million rupees ($5,500) in compensation from the government — a sum unlikely to make up for the loss of their parents, or ward off the continuing threat of marauding elephants. The family’s home district of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka’s North Central province is the main hotspot of human-elephant conflict in the country. In 2022, 37 people were killed there in HEC incidents, accounting for a quarter of all human deaths recorded in Sri Lanka due to encounters with elephants. Such deaths have a devastating impact on bereaved families and cause a wide range of socioeconomic effects in this largely agricultural region. “Farming is the main livelihood of the majority of Anuradhapura inhabitants who barely manage to eke out a living,” said Janaka Jayasundara, the divisional secretary of the Anuradhapura district. “When a breadwinner is killed by an elephant, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

