Elephants promote jumbo trees, boosting the carbon stores in Africa’s forests

Previous studies have shown that Africa’s tropical forests store more carbon per hectare than Amazonian forests. But how they do so is still a puzzle. It turns out that elephants play an outsized role in the upkeep of healthy forests. New research shows that without these giant gardeners, forests in West and Central Africa would be poorer in biodiversity and carbon. “We talk a lot about trees and soil, but a functioning ecosystem and its services also depend on animals,” said Fabio Berzaghi, lead author of a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The presence of large herbivores, particularly elephants, could be making a difference, the new paper suggests. Forest elephants are smaller than their savanna counterparts but can still weigh anywhere between 2,000 and 6,000 kilograms (4,400 and 13,200 pounds). They have cavernous appetites; an adult can eat 100-200 kgs (220-440 lbs) of food daily, and there are about 350 plant species on their jumbo menu. These pachyderms live in tropical forests of West and Central Africa, with their last strongholds in Gabon and the Republic of Congo. In wider conservation circles, forest elephants were recognized as a distinct species from their savanna-dwelling cousins (Loxodonta africana) only in 2021. While both kinds of elephants are endangered, forest elephant numbers have fallen by more than 60% in the last decade, mainly due to poaching and habitat destruction. Today, they inhabit only about a quarter of their historical range. “Forest elephants are dramatically understudied compared…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay