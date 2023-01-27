Liberian courts rubber-stamp export shipment of illegal logs

Last week, a timber company won a controversial lawsuit against Liberia’s Forestry Development Authority when a court ordered the agency to allow a shipment of illegal logs to be exported overseas. Liberian environmental groups say the ruling is emblematic of a breakdown of the laws regulating the country’s logging sector under the current president, George Weah, and exposes its rainforests to serious threat. “There’s no appetite for the government to really ensure that the rule of law is applied,” said Jonathan Yiah, a forest governance expert with the Monrovia-based Sustainable Development Institute. The timber at the center of the case is at least 14,000 cubic meters (494,000 cubic feet) of highly valued ekki (Lophira alata), a durable tropical hardwood, worth more than $3 million. In 2018, communities in a remote part of central Liberia’s Grand Bassa county alerted the FDA, the Liberian agency responsible for supervising the country’s forests, to suspicious logging taking place in an area that wasn’t demarcated for commercial timber extraction. According to an unpublished report from an investigation into the case that was carried out by Liberia’s Ministry of Justice in 2020 and obtained by Mongabay, the tip led the FDA to 1,640 illegally harvested ekki logs a lot owned by Renaissance Group Incorporated. The report outlined a string of irregular and questionable decisions made by top FDA officials following that discovery, including the imposition of a fine against Renaissance amounting to just $5,000 — a tiny fraction of the timber’s market value. The investigation said…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay