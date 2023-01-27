The dark side of light: Coastal urban lighting threatens marine life, study shows

Night is falling on Tokyo. The moon, shining in a berry-blue sky, has come to govern the darkness. But it has not come alone: a new study reveals that artificial light in coastal megacities is outshining the moon and exposing marine ecosystems to threats still poorly understood. A new model looking at how natural and artificial light radiates underwater finds that the amount of artificial light at night, or ALAN, could be up to six times greater than moonlight in coastal cities with more than 10 million people — think Tokyo, Los Angeles or Lagos — due to growing urbanization. “The results of our modelling study show that ALAN dosage exceeds that of the natural night-time lunar source above and below the surface of the sea, across all seasons, and in all of the metropolitan areas examined,” the team of scientists wrote in their paper published in Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene, which compared the intensities and dosages of artificial lighting in seven megacities over 2020. The study demonstrated that lunar irradiance only outshines its anthropogenic competitor about three days before and after the full moon, particularly in mid-latitude winter. That’s because the full moon is much higher in the sky and the nights longer in winter, meaning the moon shines for a longer time, according to study lead author Tim Smyth. But for the rest of the year, artificial light overwhelms the waxing and waning cycles of the moon. The research points out that ALAN intensities barely change throughout…This article was originally published on Mongabay

