U.S. mature forests are critical carbon repositories, but at risk: Study

Large trees in older forests that hold significant amounts of carbon located within U.S. national forests are vulnerable to logging, according to a new study published Jan. 6 in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change. Forest protection efforts often single out old-growth forests because of the carbon they keep out of the atmosphere, along with the complex ecosystems they anchor — and rightly so, Dominick DellaSala, a study co-author, told Mongabay. “You’re walking through these magnificent forests with these giant trees that are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old,” said DellaSala, chief scientist at the Earth Island Institute’s Wild Heritage Project. Protecting them is “a no-brainer.” Mature hardwood forest in Florida’s Upper Pithlachascotee River Preserve. Image by Dominick DellaSala. But long-lived forests, even if they’ve been logged too recently to meet the strict definition of old growth, provide many of the same benefits. “It’s not just primary or old growth, but it’s that stage just before old growth that matters,” DellaSala said. “We need to get back to our old-growth forests that were degraded and lost over centuries of logging.” For the study, DellaSala and his colleagues used publicly available data from the U.S. Forest Service to calculate the carbon contents of mature and old-growth forests in a sample of 11 national forests across the different geographic regions of the contiguous United States. They found that the trees in those forests hold nearly 561 million metric tons of carbon, roughly equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 551…This article was originally published on Mongabay

