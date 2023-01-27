With climate change, Nepal’s leopards get a bigger range — and more problems

KATHMANDU — Climate change is likely to expand the habitat of leopards in the Nepal’s high mountain regions, potentially increasing conflict with humans and competition with snow leopards, a new study suggests. As the planet heats up, the mean winter temperature, the amount of total rainfall and the timing of the rains are likely to change in the region, favoring the northward expansion of habitat that’s suitable for leopards, it says. “But its preferred prey species such as barking deer and wild boars may not be available in its new habitat,” says study lead author Kedar Baral, from the Pokhara Division Forest Office in Nepal. “This might lead to conflict with the local communities as leopards attack their domestic livestock for food,” he added. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are a threatened species categorized as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. In Nepal, they often come into conflict with humans in rural communities, especially in the middle hills region. In the district of Tanahun here, 11 children were killed in encounters with leopard in the space of four years leading to fears that retaliatory killings may be taking a toll on their population. The population of leopards throughout Asia and Africa is declining and becoming increasingly isolated. Image by Srikaanth Sekar via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). It’s a similar picture for the species throughout its range in Asia and Africa, where populations are declining and becoming increasingly isolated. Leopards have disappeared from many areas where they were once common, according to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

