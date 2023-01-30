Canopy bridges connect forests, wildlife, and international researchers

Roads and highways wind through forests worldwide, forming an expanding network that connects humans but can hurt animals. Animals are hesitant to cross roads, and for those that move only through the treetops, such as arboreal mammals, a road can represent an impassible barrier. “For arboreal animals, the barrier effect is profound. They will not cross on the ground. So that means we’re slicing and dicing their habitat into tinier and tinier pieces,” Tremaine Gregory, an ecologist at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, told Mongabay. “They’re isolated from the resources that could be on the other side of the road. Everything from food and shelter to mates.” Fortunately, in many locations, a simple solution exists: the canopy bridge. A vine or connecting tree branches form a natural canopy bridge, but a single rope or ladder-like structure built by humans can fill in these gaps as well and allow animals to cross over the road. Endangered blonde capuchin monkey (Sapajus flavius) crossing a lattice bridge in Paraíba, Brazil. Photo by Gerson Buss “Artificial bridges, which are becoming of increasing interest to everyone from researchers to high school groups, can be very low cost,” Gregory said. “They allow animals to cross from one side to the other, and each crossing is a major opportunity for maintaining gene flow and the survival of populations.” A recent special issue of the journal Folia Primatologica, brings together 23 peer-reviewed case studies on canopy bridge research from 14 countries. This is a huge…This article was originally published on Mongabay

