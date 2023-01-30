Indigenous communities threatened as deforestation rises in Nicaraguan reserves

It’s hard to know exactly what’s happening to the environment in Nicaragua. Data on everything from mining to deforestation to biodiversity loss is nearly impossible to get from the government. Hundreds of journalists and environmental defenders have been arrested or fled the country, including much of the newsroom of La Prensa, Nicaragua’s oldest newspaper. And many Indigenous people say they’re too frightened to speak openly about threats in their territory. But all available signs suggest that 2022 was another bad year for the country’s forests, especially its two big biosphere reserves on the eastern and western borders, Bosawás and Indio Maíz. Preliminary satellite data show severe encroachment into primary forests by cattle ranching, mining and logging. It’s especially concerning for human rights advocates because both reserves sit within or adjacent to Indigenous autonomous zones meant to preserve land ownership and self-governance for Mayangna and Miskito peoples. “The forest is Mother Earth for us because it’s the mother that provides what you need to survive, to feed and protect yourself,” said an Indigenous leader who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns. In 2021, Bosawás experienced its third-highest level of tree cover loss in 10 years, according to satellite data from Global Forest Watch (GFW). Overall, the 2-million-hectare (4.9-million-acre) reserve lost 20% of its tree cover between 2011 and 2021. GFW analysts haven’t determined the exact area of forest lost in 2022, but initial mapping suggests the reserve’s deforestation rate may have jumped even higher last year, and satellite imagery…This article was originally published on Mongabay

